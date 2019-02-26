Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Expects to return Wednesday
Simmons (shoulder) plans to play in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Simmons was originally hoping to return Tuesday after he was scratched from Monday's game with a strained trapezius, but the Angels decided to play it safe and give the shortstop an extra day before reinserting him into the lineup. He's expected to go through a full workout Tuesday, and if everything goes as planned, he should be cleared to make his second appearance of the spring Wednesday.
