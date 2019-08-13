Simmons hopes to return to baseball activities in "a couple more days," J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Simmons has missed nine straight games with a sprained left ankle but is feeling better and doesn't believe he will be out much longer. The Angels may opt for a conservative recovery timeline, however, since this is the second time Simmons has dealt with the same injury. The 29-year-old is slashing .274/.315/.382 with five home runs and nine stolen bases in 74 games this season.