Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Eyeing imminent return
Simmons hopes to return to baseball activities in "a couple more days," J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Simmons has missed nine straight games with a sprained left ankle but is feeling better and doesn't believe he will be out much longer. The Angels may opt for a conservative recovery timeline, however, since this is the second time Simmons has dealt with the same injury. The 29-year-old is slashing .274/.315/.382 with five home runs and nine stolen bases in 74 games this season.
