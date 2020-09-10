Simmons will start at shortstop and will bat leadoff Thursday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons has now slotted in atop the lineup eight times in 10 games, taking over the table-setting role while David Fletcher (ankle) is on the mend. Though he's rewarded the Angels with a .343/.361/.429 slash line over that stretch, Simmons could move back down the lineup at some point during the Angels' weekend series in Colorado. Fletcher is eligible to return from the IL and is said to be progressing, so he could be activated at some point within the next three days.