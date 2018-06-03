Simmons is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

With Zack Cozart (forearm) cleared to return to the field following a four-game absence, Simmons will head to the bench for the first time since April 28. Unless he makes a pinch-hitting appearance later in the contest, Simmons will put his season-best 11-game hitting streak on hold until Monday's series opener against the Royals.