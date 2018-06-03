Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets breather Sunday
Simmons is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
With Zack Cozart (forearm) cleared to return to the field following a four-game absence, Simmons will head to the bench for the first time since April 28. Unless he makes a pinch-hitting appearance later in the contest, Simmons will put his season-best 11-game hitting streak on hold until Monday's series opener against the Royals.
