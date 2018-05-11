Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets three more hits
Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in the Angels' 7-4 victory over the Twins on Thursday.
Simmons just continues to rake, as the three-hit effort against Minnesota now has his slash line sitting at .351/.410/.511 through 131 at-bats -- a remarkable stretch that has also seen him strike out just nine times. He hasn't offered much in terms of power with just three home runs, but his across-the-board excellence at the plate in every other category has rendered that a moot point.
