Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets two hits, scores three runs against Rangers
Simmons went 2-for-5 and scored three of the Angels' runs in their 8-3 victory over the Rangers on Monday.
Simmons continued his hot start, bringing his average up to a blistering .362 through 47 at-bats with his latest multi-hit game. An unspectacular .404 slugging percentage would be the only real critique of his stat line at this point but it's hard to complain about a shortstop that's piling up as many hits and getting on base as frequently as Simmons is to start the year. He posted a career-high .752 OPS last year so if he can improve on that this season, Simmons could end up being a great source of value for anyone who got him later in their draft.
