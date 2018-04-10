Simmons went 2-for-5 and scored three of the Angels' runs in their 8-3 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

Simmons continued his hot start, bringing his average up to a blistering .362 through 47 at-bats with his latest multi-hit game. An unspectacular .404 slugging percentage would be the only real critique of his stat line at this point but it's hard to complain about a shortstop that's piling up as many hits and getting on base as frequently as Simmons is to start the year. He posted a career-high .752 OPS last year so if he can improve on that this season, Simmons could end up being a great source of value for anyone who got him later in their draft.