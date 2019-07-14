Simmons is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Simmons will sit for the third time in 13 games following his return from a Grade 3 left ankle sprain June 27. During that stretch, Simmons is hitting .268 with only two extra-base hits, but his 3-for-3 success rate on stolen-base attempts suggests the ankle hasn't been hampering him. David Fletcher will spell Simmons at shortstop in the series finale.