Simmons went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs in a 7-6 loss for the Angels against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Simmons had yet to get going again following his return from the disabled list from an ankle injury, but he was able to break out in this contest with his first multi-hit effort in eight games since his return to the lineup. His four home runs and .421 slugging percentage mean he's not providing elite power numbers, but Simmons has proven to be a useful fantasy asset in other ways this season, hitting .308 with a .373 on-base percentage over his 247 at-bats.