Simmons went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Simmons touched up Justin Verlander with a 402-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his first in over a month and just his third since the All-Star break. Simmons reached double-digits in homers the past two seasons but is unlikely to repeat the feat in an injury-plagued 2019. He is slashing .263/.307/.362 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.