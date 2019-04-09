Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes yard for first time in 2019
Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.
His fourth-inning homer off Jhoulys Chacin put the Angels ahead for good, and was Simmons' first long ball of the year. The shortstop is slashing just .184/.205/.263 through 10 games, but he's collected a hit in three straight contests as he begins to find some momentum at the plate.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Receives clean imaging results•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Leaves with back tightness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Still out with sore arm•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...