Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

His fourth-inning homer off Jhoulys Chacin put the Angels ahead for good, and was Simmons' first long ball of the year. The shortstop is slashing just .184/.205/.263 through 10 games, but he's collected a hit in three straight contests as he begins to find some momentum at the plate.

