Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes yard in win
Simmons went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
With 13 homers on the year, Simmons may be able to surpass the career high 17 he hit in 2013. While that season appeared to be an anomaly, the 27-year-old has put together a well-rounded campaign in 2017 with a .292 batting average, 62 runs, 57 RBI and 17 steals to go along with his solid contribution in the power department.
