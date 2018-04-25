Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Has monster game in win
Simmons went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Astros.
Simmons' second blast came in a 5-5 tie and was of the three-run variety, which ultimately proved to be the difference in this one. The five RBI were a career high and also marked the first runs he'd driven in in nearly two weeks. Often heralded for his strong defensive play, Simmons now boasts a .317/.398/.476 line after the three-hit day.
