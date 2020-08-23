Simmons is expected to start back-to-back games Sunday and Monday before getting another day off Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Simmons was reinstated from the injured list Friday and immediately slotted into the starting lineup, but he rested Saturday and is in line for more rest Tuesday. The schedule is part of the team's plan to make sure the veteran stays healthy after missing time with a sprained ankle each of the last two campaigns. The issue has limited Simmons to only five games this season, during which he has gone 5-for-20 (.250) with a double, an RBI and three runs.