Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heading for MRI
Simmons will undergo an MRI on his left foot, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons was scratched from Saturday's lineup with left foot soreness, which he apparently sustained while hitting in the cage prior to the game. The MRI should provide some clarity on the severity of the injury, but the 29-year-old seems likely to be withheld from the lineup again Sunday, at least.
