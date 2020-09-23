The Angels placed Simmons on the restricted list Tuesday, after he informed the team that he was opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

The transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for Elliot Soto, who will help fill the void in the middle infield while Simmons misses the Angels' final five games of the season. With that, Simmons' time with the Angels could be over, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He appeared in 30 games in 2020, slashing .297/.346/.356 with no home runs, two steals, 19 runs and 10 RBI.