Simmons is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.

It's not entirely clear why Simmons is being held out, but he played Thursday for the first time in over a month and is just 5-for-22 (.227) in his career against A's starter Mike Fiers, so it's likely he is simply getting the day off. Assuming that's the case, Luis Rengifo will start at shortstop Friday, and Simmons should be back in there Saturday night.