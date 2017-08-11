Play

Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Hits 12th home run Thursday

Simmons clubbed his 12th home run of the season in Thursday's win over the Mariners, finishing the night 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Simmons hit 15 home runs in his last three seasons combined, so his power surge in 2017 has been one of the biggest surprises across the fantasy landscape. He's just five home runs shy of tying his career-best mark of 17, which he set in his first full season in 2013. Simmons is slashing .356/.414/.552 with three home runs and four steals since the All-Star break.

