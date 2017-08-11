Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Hits 12th home run Thursday
Simmons clubbed his 12th home run of the season in Thursday's win over the Mariners, finishing the night 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Simmons hit 15 home runs in his last three seasons combined, so his power surge in 2017 has been one of the biggest surprises across the fantasy landscape. He's just five home runs shy of tying his career-best mark of 17, which he set in his first full season in 2013. Simmons is slashing .356/.414/.552 with three home runs and four steals since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Launches 11th homer•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches double-digit home runs•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Friday's removal not injury-related•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Continues to produce•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...