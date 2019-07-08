Simmons went 3-for-6 with a run in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Astros.

Simmons singled and scored in the top of the fifth inning to give his team a five-run lead, but it wouldn't end up being enough. The shortstop will close the first half with a .285/.313/.398 slash line, respectable numbers, especially for a defensive wizard, but numbers which fall a bit short of his .292/.337/.417 line from last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories