Simmons went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Simmons gathered his eighth home run of the year with a two-run shot off reliever Jeffrey Springs in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old is just 13 RBI away from matching his career-best 69 RBI that he posted last year. His .301 batting average ranks second only to Jean Segura (.314) among MLB shortstops, and his .352 on-base percentage puts him in third at the position. Simmons sports an absurdly good strikeout rate of just 5.7 percent, which helps explain his high averages.

