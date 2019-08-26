Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers in loss
Simmons went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Simmons produced the first run of the game for the Angels with a shot to left field in the second inning. He is just 1-for-7 in two games since returning from the injured list and is slashing .271/.313/.386 with six homers, 30 RBI and nine steals overall this season.
