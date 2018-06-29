Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Simmons was one of the few bright spots for the Angels' offense Thurday as he blasted his fifth home run of the season. It was his first longball and second extra-base hit since May 27, which has caused his slugging percentage to drop from a season-best mark of .530 all the way down to .435. However, he has remained productive by getting on base at a .375 clip, which has helped him chip in decent numbers aside from power production.

