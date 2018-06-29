Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers Thursday
Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Simmons was one of the few bright spots for the Angels' offense Thurday as he blasted his fifth home run of the season. It was his first longball and second extra-base hit since May 27, which has caused his slugging percentage to drop from a season-best mark of .530 all the way down to .435. However, he has remained productive by getting on base at a .375 clip, which has helped him chip in decent numbers aside from power production.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Three hits Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes 2-for-5 against Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Activated, starting Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Resumes running Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with Grade 2 sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...