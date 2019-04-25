Simmons went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Wednesday in the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

It was a dynamite all-around night for Simmons, who took CC Sabathia deep twice and applied an alert tag on Tyler Wade in the seventh inning to help extinguish a New York rally. Of course, Simmons' exploits at the dish are what mean more for fantasy purposes, and he's been thriving in that capacity after a slow start to the season. He's collected nine extra-base hits in his last eight starts, raising his OPS by more than 200 points over that span.