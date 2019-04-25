Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers twice in loss
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Wednesday in the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
It was a dynamite all-around night for Simmons, who took CC Sabathia deep twice and applied an alert tag on Tyler Wade in the seventh inning to help extinguish a New York rally. Of course, Simmons' exploits at the dish are what mean more for fantasy purposes, and he's been thriving in that capacity after a slow start to the season. He's collected nine extra-base hits in his last eight starts, raising his OPS by more than 200 points over that span.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Angels-Cubs postponed•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Receives clean imaging results•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Leaves with back tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.