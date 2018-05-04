Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Keeps rolling against Orioles
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBI in the Angels' 12-3 blowout of the Orioles on Thursday.
Simmons kept his fantastic start to the season rolling with his second straight multi-hit effort that brought his slash line for the season up to .320/.391/.510. His career-high OPS before this season was .752, so if Simmons can even stay in the vicinity of his current mark of .901 throughout the season it would make for a career-best, breakout campaign at the plate.
