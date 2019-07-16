Simmons went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Angels' 9-6 win over the Astros on Monday.

Simmons got the Halos on the board Monday night with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. It was his second home run in July, but in his 46 games prior to hitting the shelf in late May, the 29-year-old go had gone yard only three times so this was a rare, but positive, sight for Simmons. The shortstop was on the IL for over a month with a high ankle sprain and was a bit sluggish in his return, only gathering four hits in his first eight games back. However, the veteran seems to have found his stride at the right time, as he is slashing .381/.435/.571 over his last five games and has brought his batting average up to .288 on the season.