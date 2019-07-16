Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Knocks fifth home run
Simmons went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Angels' 9-6 win over the Astros on Monday.
Simmons got the Halos on the board Monday night with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. It was his second home run in July, but in his 46 games prior to hitting the shelf in late May, the 29-year-old go had gone yard only three times so this was a rare, but positive, sight for Simmons. The shortstop was on the IL for over a month with a high ankle sprain and was a bit sluggish in his return, only gathering four hits in his first eight games back. However, the veteran seems to have found his stride at the right time, as he is slashing .381/.435/.571 over his last five games and has brought his batting average up to .288 on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...