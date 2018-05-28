Simmons went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Simmons contributed the Angels' only run Sunday, as he went deep off of Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the sixth inning. He's been tearing it up at the plate through his first 51 games, batting .332 with four home runs and 31 RBI.

