Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Knocks in lone run
Simmons went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Simmons contributed the Angels' only run Sunday, as he went deep off of Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the sixth inning. He's been tearing it up at the plate through his first 51 games, batting .332 with four home runs and 31 RBI.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Drives in winning run Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets three more hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records four hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Keeps rolling against Orioles•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Serving as designated hitter Sunday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with forearm soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...