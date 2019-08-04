The Angels placed Simmons (foot) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 7-2 loss with a sore left foot, Simmons was sent in for an MRI. While the results of Simmons' tests haven't been made public, the Angels evidently felt the injury was significant enough to warrant at least a week-and-a-half-long shutdown. Simmons, who previously missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a severe sprain on his left ankle, will likely cede duties at shortstop to either David Fletcher of Luis Rengifo while he recovers from his latest setback on the health front.