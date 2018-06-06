Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lands on disabled list
Simmons was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sprained right ankle, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Simmons suffered the injury walking down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's contest. The severity of the issue is unknown at this point, as is a possible timetable for his return. He'll be eligible to return June 16 at the earliest. In the meantime, Zack Cozart figures to handle the bulk of shortstop duties while Simmons is on the shelf, while Caleb Cowart was summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move to provide additional infield depth.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches base three times•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Knocks in lone run•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Drives in winning run Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets three more hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...