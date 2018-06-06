Simmons was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sprained right ankle, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons suffered the injury walking down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's contest. The severity of the issue is unknown at this point, as is a possible timetable for his return. He'll be eligible to return June 16 at the earliest. In the meantime, Zack Cozart figures to handle the bulk of shortstop duties while Simmons is on the shelf, while Caleb Cowart was summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move to provide additional infield depth.