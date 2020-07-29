Simmons was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left ankle sprain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury while beating out an grounder for an infield hit Monday, and it will cost him at least a brief stay on the shelf. Simmons doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he'll first be eligible to be activated Aug. 7. Luis Rengifo (hamstring) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move and could see time at shortstop, though David Fletcher is starting Tuesday's game and will also be in the mix.