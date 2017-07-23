Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Launches 11th homer
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Simmons took Rick Porcello deep in the fourth inning for his 11th home run of the year. The two-time gold glove winner at shortstop launched 17 long balls back in 2013, but had failed to hit more than seven in any other season until this one. Throw in a career-high .450 slugging percentage that blows his previous best .416 mark out of the water, and it's understandable why Simmons was moved up to third in the batting order for this one.
