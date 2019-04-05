Simmons exited Thursday night's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his lower back, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Simmons was replaced at shortstop by Zack Cozart, allowing David Fletcher to enter the ballgame at third base. This certainly isn't good news for the Angels this early in the season, although early indications show that the injury isn't overly serious. Simmons will be considered day-to-day until further notice.