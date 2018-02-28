Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lined up for bottom third of batting order
Simmons could hit in the bottom third of the Angels' rebuilt batting order this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
No official statements have come forth on this topic, but manager Mike Scioscia played all the Angels' regulars in Wednesday's spring game, giving a hint at the everyday lineup. In this instance, Simmons batted eighth just behind Luis Valbuena and ahead of Martin Maldonado. Simmons broke out at the plate last season, batting .278 with 14 homers, but it seems like he's going to be relegated to the bottom of the order now that Zack Cozart and Ian Kinsler are in the fray that already included stars like Mike Trout and Justin Upton.
