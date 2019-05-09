Simmons will start at shortstop and man the cleanup spot Thursday against the Tigers.

At least for the time being, Simmons seems to be entrenched as the club's cleanup hitter, as he'll slot into that spot for the ninth time in 10 games. While the Angels lineup has ranked in the middle of the pack league wide this season with a collective 99 wRC+, Simmons' run-producing opportunities could tick up now that designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is back in action after missing more than a month while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The lineup will get another boost later in the summer when outfielder Justin Upton (toe) returns from the injured list.