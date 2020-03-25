Simmons posted a .174/.269/.261 slash line in Cactus League play. However, he did not strike out in 23 at-bats and recorded a pair of stolen bases.

Spring training stats rarely matter for big-league veterans, so take the batting average with a grain of salt. The good news is that Simmons appeared healthy and spry this spring as he was one of a trio of Angels to tally two steals. After an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, Simmons could prove to be a value pick in fantasy drafts due to his ability to hit for average and rack up double-digit stolen bases.