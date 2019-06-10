Simmons (ankle) took ground balls and was able to move laterally Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This is certainly step in the right direction for Simmons, who fielded grounders the last few days but wasn't able to move much from side-to-side. However, the 29-year-old is likely still a ways away from being activated from the injured list after suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain May 20.