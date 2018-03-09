Angels' Andrelton Simmons: MRI reveals no further damage
An MRI on Simmons' injured left shoulder Thursday confirmed the initial diagnosis of a shoulder sprain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons injured his shoulder on a diving play during Thursday's spring training contest against the Athletics. The Angels are labeling the Gold Glover as day-to-day, so this injury should have no bearing on his Opening Day availability.
