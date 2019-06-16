Manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday that Simmons (ankle) could be activated at some point during the Angels' current road trip, which concludes June 23 in St. Louis, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Simmons has made tremendous progress in his recovery from the Grade 3 left ankle sprain he sustained back on May 21. While initially reports suggested that Simmons would be sidelined for around 8-to-12 weeks, the defensive wizard look like he could cut that recovery timeline in half. He's been able to gradually escalate his activities over the past couple of weeks and looks like he may be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment early during the upcoming week. Once Simmons is back from the 10-day injured list, his return would likely push one of David Fletcher or Luis Rengifo into a bench role.