SImmons (ankle) could be activated from the injured list soon, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Simmons landed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle July 28, so he has already far exceeded the minimum stay. Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated Monday that the shortstop could be ready to get back on the field soon, stating, "I don't think it's in the too distant future." Simmons is likely to return to a starting role upon his activation, with David Fletcher getting starts at various positions to keep his bat in the lineup.