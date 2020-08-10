Manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Simmons (ankle) is taking batting practice and nearing a return, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Halos' skipper did not speculate as to Simmons' timetable when asked Sunday, but he apparently saw enough progress on the field Monday to deem Simmons close to ready. Simmons sprained his left ankle while running out an infield hit during the first week of the season. David Fletcher has thrived as the primary shortstop in Simmons' absence and should remain heavily involved while rotating around the diamond.