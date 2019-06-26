Simmons (ankle) is "very close" to being activated from the injured list, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Simmons resumed his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. While DiGiovanna relayed that the shortstop won't be back for Wednesday's series finale against the Reds, it sounds like Simmons could return during the team's upcoming four-game series against Oakland, which begins Thursday.