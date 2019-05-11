Simmons is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Simmons has been on fire of late and is 4-of-5 in his career against Saturday's opposing starter, Dylan Bundy, but manager Brad Ausmus decided it was time for Simmons' first day off of the month. Zack Cozart will start at shortstop in Simmons' place.

