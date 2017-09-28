Play

Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's starting nine

Simmons is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Simmons will head to the bench, along with most of the other starters, following the club's elimination from playoff contention. In his place, Cliff Pennington will receive a start at shortstop for the series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast