Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's starting nine
Simmons is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Simmons will head to the bench, along with most of the other starters, following the club's elimination from playoff contention. In his place, Cliff Pennington will receive a start at shortstop for the series finale.
