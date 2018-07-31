Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Simmons is out of the lineup against the Rays on Tuesday.
Simmons will receive a rare day off, his first since being activated from the disabled list due to an ankle injury in mid-June. In his place, David Fletcher will start at shortstop and bat sixth. Look for Simmons to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday.
