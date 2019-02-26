Simmons (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons had been targeting Tuesday for his second appearance of the spring after he was scratched from Monday's game versus the Brewers with a strained trapezius, but the Angels evidently felt the shortstop could benefit from another day off. The team hasn't suggested that Simmons' shoulder setback is a major concern, so he probably shouldn't be bumped down draft boards unless he remains unavailable until deep into the Angels' Cactus League schedule.