Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not starting Monday
Simmons (forearm) is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.
Simmons left Sunday's game against the Giants with a forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch. He avoided major injury but will end up missing at least one game. Zack Cozart will slide over to shortstop in his place.
