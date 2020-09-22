Simmons informed the Angels on Tuesday that he will opt out of the rest of the season.

With the Angels out of the playoff race, Simmons has decided to end his season a little early. He ends the year with a .295/.348/.352 slash line, zero home runs and two stolen bases in 122 at-bats. David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo should handle the work at shortstop over the rest of the week. Simmons will be a free agent this offseason.