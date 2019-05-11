Simmons went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs in an 8-3 victory against the Orioles on Friday.

While all four were singles, the four hits were a season high, and bumped his batting average to over .300 for the first time this year. Simmons is batting (.390) 23-for-59 with two home runs and 10 RBI in the last 14 games. Overall, he is hitting .308 with three homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs and three steals in 156 at-bats this season.