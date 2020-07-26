Simmons went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

The slick-fielding shortstop plated a two-out, RBI double that scored Taylor Ward, and it was the first of three runs scored by the Angels in the top of the fifth. Simmons is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit for .264 with a below-average .673 OPS.