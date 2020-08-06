Manager Joe Maddon said Simmons (ankle) is progressing in his recovery but is "still pretty sore," Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 30-year-old is eligible to return from the injured list this week, but he clearly needs more recovery time before nearing full health. Maddon also said his recovery from the left ankle sprain is "progressing but not as quickly as it could," and Simmons remains without a clear timetable for his return. David Fletcher should continue to operate as the Angels primary shortstop for the foreseeable future.