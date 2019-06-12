Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that Simmons (ankle) could take live batting practice "relatively soon," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was diagnosed with the Grade 3 left ankle sprain May 21 but has thus far progressed quickly through his rehab work. The 29-year-old remains without a concrete timetable for his return but was previously expected to be out through the All-Start break.

More News
Our Latest Stories