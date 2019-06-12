Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Progressing towards live BP
Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that Simmons (ankle) could take live batting practice "relatively soon," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Simmons was diagnosed with the Grade 3 left ankle sprain May 21 but has thus far progressed quickly through his rehab work. The 29-year-old remains without a concrete timetable for his return but was previously expected to be out through the All-Start break.
