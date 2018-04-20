Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches base four times
Simmons went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's loss to Boston.
Simmons is quietly off to a very productive start in 2018. The glove has always been exceptional, but the 28-year-old has made major strides with his plate discipline, as he owns a chase rate of just 21.1 percent, the lowest of his career. He also has a hard-contact rate of 37.3 percent, which is probably a product of him swinging at better pitches. Simmons has been moved all around the batting order, but his improvement at the dish suggests he should produce in whatever spot the Angels deploy him in.
